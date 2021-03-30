Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $6.81 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 124,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 817,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,793. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $56.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.