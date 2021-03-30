Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,099 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 2.8% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,848,000 after purchasing an additional 743,264 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,152 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 237,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,481,000.

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $$59.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,472. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

