Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AINC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. 63,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.66.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AINC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Ashford from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 15,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $121,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,413 shares in the company, valued at $275,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $28,283.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $458,554.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,308 shares of company stock worth $438,248 over the last 90 days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Ashford worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

