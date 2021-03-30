Ashley F. Sheetz Sells 834 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $23,702.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,709.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HOME traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,001. At Home Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

HOME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

