Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,439.78

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,439.78 ($44.94) and traded as high as GBX 4,338.28 ($56.68). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 4,278 ($55.89), with a volume of 602,015 shares changing hands.

AHT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,010 ($39.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,069.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,439.78. The stock has a market cap of £19.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.39.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

