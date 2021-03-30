Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 96.2% in March

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.3 days.

OTCMKTS ASHTF opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $60.66.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

