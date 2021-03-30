Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 96.2% in March

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.3 days.
OTCMKTS ASHTF opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $60.66.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
See Also: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.