ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASM International currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 725. ASM International has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $302.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.67 and its 200 day moving average is $208.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

