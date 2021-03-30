Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Gap Down to $6.58

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.25. Aspira Women’s Health shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 12,586 shares.

AWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspira Women’s Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

The company has a market cap of $679.25 million, a P/E ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,698,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 242,668 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

