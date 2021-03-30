Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARZGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ARZGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

