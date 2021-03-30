At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CAO Mary Jane Broussard Sells 459 Shares

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CAO Mary Jane Broussard sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $13,044.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,278.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,001. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

