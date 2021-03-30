At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CFO Sells $615,486.33 in Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $615,486.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $642,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 1,873,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after buying an additional 457,957 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 304,361 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

