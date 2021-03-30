At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) COO Sells $48,598.20 in Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $48,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE HOME traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 1,873,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOME. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

