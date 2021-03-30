Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar Sells 1,761 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01.

ATRA traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. 665,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,642,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,414 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,891,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 760,725 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRA. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

