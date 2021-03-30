Atheios Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $68,905.96 and $34.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,814.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.87 or 0.03126558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.72 or 0.00331071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.04 or 0.00896111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.04 or 0.00421733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.59 or 0.00359751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00259923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022291 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,378,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,050,404 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.