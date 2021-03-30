Ativo Capital Management LLC Buys 1,739 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622,672 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,285,916,000 after purchasing an additional 550,059 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 82,447 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,436,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,353,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.24 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

