Atlas Air Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,107 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,234% compared to the typical volume of 77 put options.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $295,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,835 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

AAWW stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

