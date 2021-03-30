ATN (ATN) Hits One Day Volume of $600,783.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $600,783.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATN has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,921.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00637411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027411 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN (ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.