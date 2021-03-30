Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Down to $22.65

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.65, but opened at $21.74. Atomera shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 11,015 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.91 million, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 43,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $1,203,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,226. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Atomera by 566.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atomera in the third quarter worth $348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 66,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atomera by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atomera by 24.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

