Atomic Wallet Coin Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $19.17 million and $83,320.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047285 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,770.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00264178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

