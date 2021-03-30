AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725,184 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $130,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 81,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 175,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,754 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.