Auctus Price Tops $0.40 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Auctus coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $13.06 million and $42,233.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00046933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,000.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.33 or 0.00645320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027335 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 32,650,835 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

