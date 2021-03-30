Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) Insider Acquires A$61,701.78 in Stock

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) insider Grant Murdoch bought 9,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.51 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,701.78 ($44,072.70).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Auswide Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Auswide Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About Auswide Bank

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services in Australia. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. It also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home, car, caravan and trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products.

