Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $235.90 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.80 billion and $235.90 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $29.70 or 0.00050320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00057774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00227351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.17 or 0.00893116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00030617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 382,096,635 coins and its circulating supply is 127,930,600 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

