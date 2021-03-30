Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

Avalara stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.96. 11,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,429. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $535,197.95. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock worth $15,533,596. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

