Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Trading Down 2.7%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s share price was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 221,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 425,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avalon GloboCare by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 42,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avalon GloboCare in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avalon GloboCare by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 71,352 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

