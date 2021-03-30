AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.35.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.37. 13,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,834. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $130.27 and a 52-week high of $195.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

