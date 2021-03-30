Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.54. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 31,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$32.64 million and a P/E ratio of -9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.29.

Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

