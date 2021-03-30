Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $120.43

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.43 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 98.80 ($1.29). Avation shares last traded at GBX 98.80 ($1.29), with a volume of 73,095 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Avation in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £61.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.43.

Avation Company Profile (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.