Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $120.43

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.43 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 98.80 ($1.29). Avation shares last traded at GBX 98.80 ($1.29), with a volume of 73,095 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Avation in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £61.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.43.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

