Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Avaya’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

