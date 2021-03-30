AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Up 89.7% in March

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVEO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

