Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.85

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.85 and traded as high as $67.83. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $67.58, with a volume of 172,623 shares trading hands.

AVNW has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $376.02 million, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Shares of Aviat Networks are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 5th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 7th.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

