Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. Avient has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

