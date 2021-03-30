Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 460,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.54% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $136.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

