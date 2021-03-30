Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.57

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.57 and last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 30969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 766.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

