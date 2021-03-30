AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Short Interest Update

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AVPI opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. AVP has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Get AVP alerts:

About AVP

AVP, Inc produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for AVP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.