AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

AVRO stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 563,873 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after buying an additional 647,699 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

