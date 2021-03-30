Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Axe has traded 85.1% higher against the dollar. Axe has a market cap of $1.67 million and $71,663.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.13 or 0.00676357 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

