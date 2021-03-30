Axie Infinity Shards Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,337% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00639594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00027302 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

