AXPR (AXPR) Reaches Market Cap of $6.17 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AXPR has traded up 48.1% against the dollar. AXPR has a market cap of $6.17 million and $224,637.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00048098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10,184.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.43 or 0.00633796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

