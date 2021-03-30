Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $25,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.