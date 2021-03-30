Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Update

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Azarga Uranium stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Azarga Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20.
Azarga Uranium Company Profile
