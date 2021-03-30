Aziyo Biologics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 6th (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics’ (NASDAQ:AZYO) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 6th. Aziyo Biologics had issued 2,941,176 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $49,999,992 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZYO. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $3,508,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $1,900,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

