Azuki Market Capitalization Achieves $13.48 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. Azuki has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $301,198.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Azuki has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki token can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00057423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00249112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.81 or 0.00921774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00075961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 9,262,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,220,905 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

