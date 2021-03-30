Baader Bank Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NEM. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.45 ($73.47).

ETR NEM opened at €54.20 ($63.76) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.58. Nemetschek has a one year low of €39.00 ($45.88) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.02.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

