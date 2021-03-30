BaaSid Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 48.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $33.30 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BaaSid has traded 110.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,928.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.94 or 0.00636742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BaaSid

