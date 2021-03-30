Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Capitalization Reaches $330.22 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $39.31 or 0.00066722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $330.22 million and $36.95 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.93 or 0.00889235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,125 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.