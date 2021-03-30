Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.13

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.13 and traded as high as C$43.10. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$42.69, with a volume of 64,778 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAD shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$130.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

