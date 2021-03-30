Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $219.71 and last traded at $217.90. Approximately 557,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,917,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.99 and a 200-day moving average of $195.74.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,439 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

