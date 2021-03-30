Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Gap Down to $15.34

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $14.75. Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 232 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $963.91 million, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

