Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 60,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,828 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

